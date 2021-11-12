Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 86.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 191,991 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 150,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

