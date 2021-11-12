ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to C at TheStreet

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

ANIP opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

