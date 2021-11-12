Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,519 shares of company stock worth $2,879,076. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

