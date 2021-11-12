TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
TIMB opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
