TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

TIMB opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of TIM by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 217,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TIM by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

