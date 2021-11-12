First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.67% of First American Financial worth $45,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FAF opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

