AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AerCap were worth $47,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 5,632.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,889,000 after buying an additional 1,486,276 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $86,499,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $70,190,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $57,220,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

