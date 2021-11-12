LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $114.57 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

