Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,534,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 214,230 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 268,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

