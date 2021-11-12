Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.