Canaccord Genuity Lowers Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $25.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

