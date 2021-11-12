Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 292.61% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 35.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.