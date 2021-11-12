Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 292.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 35.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

