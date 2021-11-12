bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $16.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

