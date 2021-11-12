Michael M. Selzer Sells 4,021 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. CyberOptics Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

