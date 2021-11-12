Alexis Herman Sells 3,200 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,650,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,438,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

