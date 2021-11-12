Insider Selling: Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Sells $189,569.70 in Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.91 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.