Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG):

11/10/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/15/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. "

9/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

