Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: BMW):

11/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/5/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/30/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/30/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/23/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/22/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/17/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/13/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ETR BMW opened at €92.33 ($108.62) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €64.55 ($75.94) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.