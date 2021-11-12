Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,036 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

