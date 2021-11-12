California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Medifast worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 126.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 95.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $11,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $10,764,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MED stock opened at $228.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average is $250.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.96 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

