First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,220 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

