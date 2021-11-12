California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,467 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

HAE stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.