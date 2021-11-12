First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.94 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,123 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of PROS worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

NYSE:PRO opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

