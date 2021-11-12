First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 451.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $172.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

