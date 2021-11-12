Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $518,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,870. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $139.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

