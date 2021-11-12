Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $118,000 Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,010,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after buying an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 1,205,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

