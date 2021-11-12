Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.