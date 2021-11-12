Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

