Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $182,604 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.