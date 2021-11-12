Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in H&R Block by 256.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

