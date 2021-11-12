Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oil States International by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

