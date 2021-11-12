Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

HIBB stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

