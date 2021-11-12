Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,199 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 1,813.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.