Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 901,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in BTRS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

BTRS stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

