Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,862 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of iShares Europe ETF worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,994,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 240.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $55.18 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

