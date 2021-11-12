Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 13,856 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.93 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

