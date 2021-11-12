Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of Urban Outfitters worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.34 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

