Morgan Stanley Has $34.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.26% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

