Credit Suisse AG Purchases 74,520 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 191.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Meredith were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 99.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 44.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meredith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meredith by 341.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Meredith stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDP. Benchmark boosted their price target on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meredith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

