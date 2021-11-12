Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

ELEV opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

