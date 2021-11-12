GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of GO Acquisition worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

GO Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.