Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,136 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 82.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

