Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 23.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

