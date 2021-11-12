Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

