Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 113,478 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in SFL by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 73,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 139.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 221,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -65.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

