Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,553,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,414,000 after purchasing an additional 400,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.