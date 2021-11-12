51,700 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SFL by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 399,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

