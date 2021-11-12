Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 978.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 319.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

