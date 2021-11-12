Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Down 6.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $742.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.