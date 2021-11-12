Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.59. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

