PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.01 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

